$5,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Veloster
3dr Cpe Man Turbo *Ltd Avail*
2013 Hyundai Veloster
3dr Cpe Man Turbo *Ltd Avail*
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 226,320 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2013 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Cpe Man Turbo Ltd Avail from True North Auto Brokers. This sporty coupe boasts a vibrant blue exterior, a black leather interior, and a powerful 4-cylinder engine paired with a manual transmission for an exhilarating driving experience. With 226,320 km on the odometer, this Veloster has seen the road and is ready for its next adventure.
The Veloster is packed with features to make every journey comfortable and convenient. From heated front seats and a sunroof to a premium sound system and navigation, you'll enjoy every moment behind the wheel. Safety is paramount, and this Veloster is equipped with features like anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags to keep you and your passengers secure.
Here are five features that will make you crave the open road in this Veloster:
- Turbocharged engine: Feel the rush of power with the turbocharged engine that delivers exhilarating performance.
- Manual transmission: Take control and experience the true thrill of driving with a manual transmission.
- Leather seats: Enjoy comfort and style with luxurious leather seating that adds a touch of sophistication to the interior.
- Navigation system: Never get lost again with a built-in navigation system that guides you to your destination.
- Sunroof: Open up the sunroof and let the sunshine in, creating a bright and airy cabin.
Visit True North Auto Brokers today to experience the thrill of this 2013 Hyundai Veloster for yourself.
Price excludes taxes and licensing fee.
***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583