Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2013 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Cpe Man Turbo Ltd Avail from True North Auto Brokers. This sporty coupe boasts a vibrant blue exterior, a black leather interior, and a powerful 4-cylinder engine paired with a manual transmission for an exhilarating driving experience. With 226,320 km on the odometer, this Veloster has seen the road and is ready for its next adventure.

The Veloster is packed with features to make every journey comfortable and convenient. From heated front seats and a sunroof to a premium sound system and navigation, youll enjoy every moment behind the wheel. Safety is paramount, and this Veloster is equipped with features like anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags to keep you and your passengers secure.

Here are five features that will make you crave the open road in this Veloster: 1. Turbocharged engine: Feel the rush of power with the turbocharged engine that delivers exhilarating performance.
2. Manual transmission: Take control and experience the true thrill of driving with a manual transmission.
3. Leather seats: Enjoy comfort and style with luxurious leather seating that adds a touch of sophistication to the interior.
4. Navigation system: Never get lost again with a built-in navigation system that guides you to your destination.
5. Sunroof: Open up the sunroof and let the sunshine in, creating a bright and airy cabin. Visit True North Auto Brokers today to experience the thrill of this 2013 Hyundai Veloster for yourself. Price excludes taxes and licensing fee. ***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty** font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;><span style=color: #000000; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 18.6667px; font-weight: bold;>***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**</span></p>

Details Description Features

$5,999

Make it Yours

Watch This Vehicle
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
226,320KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHTC6AE4DU106981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,320 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2013 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Cpe Man Turbo Ltd Avail from True North Auto Brokers. This sporty coupe boasts a vibrant blue exterior, a black leather interior, and a powerful 4-cylinder engine paired with a manual transmission for an exhilarating driving experience. With 226,320 km on the odometer, this Veloster has seen the road and is ready for its next adventure.

The Veloster is packed with features to make every journey comfortable and convenient. From heated front seats and a sunroof to a premium sound system and navigation, you'll enjoy every moment behind the wheel. Safety is paramount, and this Veloster is equipped with features like anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags to keep you and your passengers secure.

Here are five features that will make you crave the open road in this Veloster:

  1. Turbocharged engine: Feel the rush of power with the turbocharged engine that delivers exhilarating performance.
  2. Manual transmission: Take control and experience the true thrill of driving with a manual transmission.
  3. Leather seats: Enjoy comfort and style with luxurious leather seating that adds a touch of sophistication to the interior.
  4. Navigation system: Never get lost again with a built-in navigation system that guides you to your destination.
  5. Sunroof: Open up the sunroof and let the sunshine in, creating a bright and airy cabin.

Visit True North Auto Brokers today to experience the thrill of this 2013 Hyundai Veloster for yourself.

Price excludes taxes and licensing fee. 

***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Hyundai Veloster