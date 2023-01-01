Menu
2013 Kia Rio

202,790 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2013 Kia Rio

2013 Kia Rio

2013 Kia Rio

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

202,790KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10610043
  • VIN: KNADM5A30D6866907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 202,790 KM

Vehicle Description

At Mallory Auto we strive to provide cost-effective quality pre-owned vehicles. 
Need Financing? Our team will find the best financing options for you. 
Have a trade-in? We pay top $$$ 
All vehicle include CARFAX history report and are pre-inspected by licensed mechanics.
Finance from $96.36 Bi-Weekly. 1,500.00 Down Payment. $6.999.00 x 36 months @ 10.99% APR ( estimated financing rate, cost of borrowing $1,127.78). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C
Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

