$6,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Kia Rio
2013 Kia Rio
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
221,268KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN KNADM5A37D6873806
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 221,268 KM
Vehicle Description
At Stewart Auto Hub our priority is to bring our customers high quality affordable vehicles.
Ask us about extended warranty and financing options!
421 King Street East Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2013 Kia Rio