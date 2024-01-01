Menu
At Stewart Auto Hub our priority is to bring our customers high quality affordable vehicles.
Ask us about extended warranty and financing options!
421 King Street East Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

2013 Kia Rio

221,268 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Rio

2013 Kia Rio

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

221,268KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN KNADM5A37D6873806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 221,268 KM

Vehicle Description

At Stewart Auto Hub our priority is to bring our customers high quality affordable vehicles.

Ask us about extended warranty and financing options!

421 King Street East Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

