$8,499+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Soul
4U
2013 Kia Soul
4U
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,416 KM
Vehicle Description
At Mallory Auto we strive to provide cost-effective quality pre-owned vehicles.
Need Financing? Our team will find the best financing options for you.
Have a trade-in? We pay top $$$
All vehicle include CARFAX history report and are pre-inspected by licensed mechanics.
Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583