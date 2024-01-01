Menu
2013 Mazda CX-5

135,008 KM

Details Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
GT Grand Touring

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

135,008KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KE4DE2D0116160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24106B
  • Mileage 135,008 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

905-372-1820

