2013 Mazda MAZDA3

124,372 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX i Sport 5-Door

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GX i Sport 5-Door

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,372KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BL1KF6D1827766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,372 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2013 Mazda MAZDA3