Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. 2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

156,385 KM

$8,799

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 250 Sports Tourer

13164962

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 250 Sports Tourer

Location

Stewart Auto Hub

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

905-269-5995

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,799

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,385KM
Good Condition
VIN WDDMH4EBXDJ122978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,385 KM

Vehicle Description

Quality Used Cars – Drive Home a Great Deal Today!

Looking for a dependable, affordable pre-owned vehicle? Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter, a spacious family ride, or a rugged truck, we have options to fit your needs and budget.

✅ Well-maintained & road-ready
✅ Competitive pricing & financing available
✅ Trusted brands & models

Don’t miss out on these great deals!

Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Give us a call 905-269-5995

Selling Dealer: Stewart Auto Hub Inc

Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-269-5995

$8,799

+ taxes & licensing>

905-269-5995

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class