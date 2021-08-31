2013 RAM 1500

+ taxes & licensing
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
This DEALER SERVICED BIG HORN is in great shape! QUAD CAB, 4X4, 5.7L V8, 20 INCH CHROME WHEELS, SIDE STEPS, SOFT TONNEAU, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER REAR GLASS, BIG SCREEN WITH BACK-UP CAM, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND MORE. Dark Blue exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and a free Carfax report.
