Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 RAM 1500

146,802 KM

Details Description Features

$23,822

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,822

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

SLT QUAD CAB HEMI 4X4 BIG HORN!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

SLT QUAD CAB HEMI 4X4 BIG HORN!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 7829526
  2. 7829526
  3. 7829526
  4. 7829526
  5. 7829526
  6. 7829526
  7. 7829526
  8. 7829526
  9. 7829526
  10. 7829526
  11. 7829526
  12. 7829526
  13. 7829526
  14. 7829526
  15. 7829526
  16. 7829526
  17. 7829526
  18. 7829526
  19. 7829526
  20. 7829526
  21. 7829526
  22. 7829526
  23. 7829526
Contact Seller

$23,822

+ taxes & licensing

146,802KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7829526
  • Stock #: TX314A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT4DS651669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,802 KM

Vehicle Description

This DEALER SERVICED BIG HORN is in great shape! QUAD CAB, 4X4, 5.7L V8, 20 INCH CHROME WHEELS, SIDE STEPS, SOFT TONNEAU, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER REAR GLASS, BIG SCREEN WITH BACK-UP CAM, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND MORE. Dark Blue exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and a free Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2019 Lexus RX 350 LU...
 34,175 KM
$53,789 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Accord To...
 116,395 KM
$19,977 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee L...
 145,895 KM
$19,919 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory