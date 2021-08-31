2013 RAM 1500

$23,822 + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 8 0 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7829526

7829526 Stock #: TX314A

TX314A VIN: 1C6RR7GT4DS651669

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 146,802 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.