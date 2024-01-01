$9,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Subaru Forester
5dr Wgn Auto 2.5X Touring
2013 Subaru Forester
5dr Wgn Auto 2.5X Touring
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
194,936KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN jf2shcbc5dh401935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 194,936 KM
Vehicle Description
Confirm all options and features that are not safety related with salesperson. Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2013 Subaru Forester