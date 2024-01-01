Menu
Confirm all options and features that are not safety related with salesperson. Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees.

2013 Subaru Forester

194,936 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn Auto 2.5X Touring

2013 Subaru Forester

5dr Wgn Auto 2.5X Touring

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

194,936KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN jf2shcbc5dh401935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 194,936 KM

Vehicle Description

Confirm all options and features that are not safety related with salesperson. Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-XXXX

(289) 252-1583

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2013 Subaru Forester