2013 Subaru Impreza

134,531 KM

Details Description Features

$11,799

+ tax & licensing
$11,799

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2013 Subaru Impreza

2013 Subaru Impreza

2013 Subaru Impreza

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,799

+ taxes & licensing

134,531KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 10522491
  VIN: JF1GJAC68DH015389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,531 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance from $126.24 Bi-Weekly. 2,500.00 Down Payment. $11,799 x 48 months @ 10% APR ( estimated financing rate, cost of borrowing $2,331.03). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C
JSC AUTO SALES
Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

