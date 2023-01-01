$11,799+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,799
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2013 Subaru Impreza
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
134,531KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10522491
- VIN: JF1GJAC68DH015389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,531 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance from $126.24 Bi-Weekly. 2,500.00 Down Payment. $11,799 x 48 months @ 10% APR ( estimated financing rate, cost of borrowing $2,331.03). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C
JSC AUTO SALES
Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
