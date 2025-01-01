$7,499+ tax & licensing
2013 Subaru Outback
3.6R w/Limited Pkg
2013 Subaru Outback
3.6R w/Limited Pkg
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 246,883 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited – Automatic AWD – Rugged & Refined Crossover Wagon
Built for versatility and comfort, the 2013 Subaru Outback 3.6R LIMITED with AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION combines powerful performance with premium features—perfect for daily drives or weekend getaways.
Highlights:
• Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive for confident
• Strong 3.6L 6-cylinder engine for smooth, responsive power
• 5-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode
• Spacious 4-door crossover wagon with upscale leather interior
• Bold Dark Blue exterior for a distinctive, rugged look.
💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
MALLORY AUTO.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583