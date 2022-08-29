Menu
2013 Subaru Outback

161,787 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

3.6R Limited Package 3.6R

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

161,787KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9176404
  • Stock #: 22108B
  • VIN: 4S4BRJLC3D2284353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 161,787 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
5 Speed Automatic

