$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Cobourg Mazda
905-372-1820
2013 Subaru Outback
2013 Subaru Outback
3.6R Limited Package 3.6R
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
161,787KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9176404
- Stock #: 22108B
- VIN: 4S4BRJLC3D2284353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 161,787 KM
Vehicle Features
AWD
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Cobourg Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2