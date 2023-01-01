$10,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek
5DR CVT 2.0I W/LIMITED PKG
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek
5DR CVT 2.0I W/LIMITED PKG
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
199,967KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN jf2gpakc2d2819756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 199,967 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
JC&DC MOTORS has a wide selection of vehicles at wholesale prices.
We pay top $$$$ for your used vehicle!
All vehicles include a CARFAX history report. Price excludes taxes and licensing.
Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
2013 Volkswagen Passat 4DR SDN 2.5L AUTO TRENDLINE 210,740 KM $8,499 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST 296,763 KM $11,499 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Civic 4dr Auto Sport 220,747 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Email True North Auto Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek