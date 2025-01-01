Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees</p><p>Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson</p>

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

221,976 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Watch This Vehicle
12141981

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1738255619
  2. 1738255618
  3. 1738255617
  4. 1738255619
  5. 1738255619
  6. 1738255618
  7. 1738255617
  8. 1738255618
  9. 1738255619
  10. 1738255617
  11. 1738255617
  12. 1738255618
  13. 1738255619
  14. 1738255617
  15. 1738255617
  16. 1738255617
  17. 1738255617
  18. 1738255617
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
221,976KM
VIN JF2GPAVC9D2806739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 221,976 KM

Vehicle Description

Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees

Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X for sale in Cobourg, ON
2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X 194,936 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Sorento EX for sale in Cobourg, ON
2016 Kia Sorento EX 183,818 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Cobourg, ON
2016 Ford Fusion SE 220,115 KM $7,499 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek