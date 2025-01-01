Menu
2013 Toyota Corolla

196,900 KM

$CALL

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 2T1BU4EE2DC937128

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,900 KM

Quality Used Cars – Drive Home a Great Deal Today!

 

Looking for a dependable, affordable pre-owned vehicle? Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter, a spacious family ride, or a rugged truck, we have options to fit your needs and budget.

 

✅ Well-maintained & road-ready 
✅ Competitive pricing & financing available 
✅ Trusted brands & models

 

Don’t miss out on these great deals! 

 

Want more details on this specific vehicle? 
Give us a call 289-252-1583

 

Selling Dealer: JC&DC Motors

 

Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Mirrors

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Sunroof / Moonroof

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire

