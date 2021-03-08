Menu
2013 Toyota Matrix

73,096 KM

Details Description Features

$12,703

+ tax & licensing
$12,703

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2013 Toyota Matrix

2013 Toyota Matrix

ONE OWNER+UNDERCOATED!

2013 Toyota Matrix

ONE OWNER+UNDERCOATED!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$12,703

+ taxes & licensing

73,096KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6673484
  Stock #: W5196B
  VIN: 2T1KU4EE0DC046030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 73,096 KM

Vehicle Description

This Matrix is a ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED vehicle that has been KROWN UNDERCOATED EVERY YEAR! Features: NEW BRAKES FRONT TO BACK, BLUETOOTH, USB, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE! Beautiful Grey Metallic exterior and EXTRA CLEAN Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Split Folder Rear Seats

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

