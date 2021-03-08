2013 Toyota Matrix

+ taxes & licensing
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
This Matrix is a ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED vehicle that has been KROWN UNDERCOATED EVERY YEAR! Features: NEW BRAKES FRONT TO BACK, BLUETOOTH, USB, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE! Beautiful Grey Metallic exterior and EXTRA CLEAN Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
