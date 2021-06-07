Menu
2013 Toyota Matrix

132,712 KM

Details Description Features

$10,992

+ tax & licensing
TOURING-SUNROOF!

Location

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

132,712KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7186766
  • Stock #: W5377
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE9DC108752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,712 KM

Vehicle Description

This TOURING PKG features: POWER SUNROOF, 16 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, BLUETOOTH, USB, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE. Black exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Split Folder Rear Seats
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

