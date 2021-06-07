2013 Toyota Matrix

$10,992 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 7 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7186766

7186766 Stock #: W5377

W5377 VIN: 2T1KU4EE9DC108752

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 132,712 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Seating Split Folder Rear Seats Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.