2013 Toyota Sienna

189,765 KM

V6 7 Passenger CE-ONE OWNER BOUGHT+SERVICED HERE!

V6 7 Passenger CE-ONE OWNER BOUGHT+SERVICED HERE!

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

  • Listing ID: 5347574
  • Stock #: CW085A
  • VIN: 5TDZK3DC6DS313080

189,765KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 189,765 KM

Vehicle Description

This CE V6 is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, 7 PASSENGER SEATING AND MORE! Salsa Red Pearl exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437

