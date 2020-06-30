2013 Toyota Sienna

+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
+ taxes & licensing
This CE V6 is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, 7 PASSENGER SEATING AND MORE! Salsa Red Pearl exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8