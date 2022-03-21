$17,893+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Venza
V6 AWD TOURING+JBL!
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$17,893
- Listing ID: 8710679
- Stock #: W5478B
- VIN: 4T3BK3BB0DU084955
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 155,748 KM
Similar to the LIMITED package this TOURING+JBL AUDIO has it all! Features: 3.5L V6, AWD, 13 SPEAKER JBL SYNTHESIS AUDIO, AUTO HIGH BEAMS, NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, POWER HATCH, 20 INCH WHEELS, AUTO LEVELING HID HEADLAMPS, LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS AND MORE. Cosmic Grey Mica exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
