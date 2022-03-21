Menu
2013 Toyota Venza

155,748 KM

Details Description Features

$17,893

+ tax & licensing
$17,893

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2013 Toyota Venza

2013 Toyota Venza

V6 AWD TOURING+JBL!

2013 Toyota Venza

V6 AWD TOURING+JBL!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$17,893

+ taxes & licensing

155,748KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8710679
  Stock #: W5478B
  VIN: 4T3BK3BB0DU084955

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 5-door
  Mileage 155,748 KM

Vehicle Description

Similar to the LIMITED package this TOURING+JBL AUDIO has it all! Features: 3.5L V6, AWD, 13 SPEAKER JBL SYNTHESIS AUDIO, AUTO HIGH BEAMS, NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, POWER HATCH, 20 INCH WHEELS, AUTO LEVELING HID HEADLAMPS, LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS AND MORE. Cosmic Grey Mica exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

