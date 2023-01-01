Menu
<p><span style=color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12px;>At Stewart Auto Hub we strive to provide cost-effective quality pre-owned vehicles. Need Financing? Our team will find the best financing options for you. Have a trade-in? We pay top $$$ All vehicle include CARFAX history report and are pre-inspected by licensed mechanics. Finance from $213.37 monthly. $1500 Down Payment. $8,499 x 48 months @ 11.99% APR ( estimated financing rate). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C. Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583</span></p>

2013 Volkswagen Passat

210,740 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

4DR SDN 2.5L AUTO TRENDLINE

Watch This Vehicle

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
210,740KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1vwah7a38dc040763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,740 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

