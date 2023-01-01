$8,499+ tax & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Passat
4DR SDN 2.5L AUTO TRENDLINE
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 210,740 KM
Vehicle Description
At Stewart Auto Hub we strive to provide cost-effective quality pre-owned vehicles. Need Financing? Our team will find the best financing options for you. Have a trade-in? We pay top $$$ All vehicle include CARFAX history report and are pre-inspected by licensed mechanics. Finance from $213.37 monthly. $1500 Down Payment. $8,499 x 48 months @ 11.99% APR ( estimated financing rate). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C. Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583
(289) 252-1583