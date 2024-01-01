Menu
<p><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>KEYLESS ENTRY / AIR CONDITIONING / LOW KM / CRUISE CONTROL /</strong></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Please confirm all non safety related features with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing fees.</span></p>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

165,486 KM

$8,299

+ tax & licensing
Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,486KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1g1pc5sb3e7196816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,486 KM

Vehicle Description

KEYLESS ENTRY / AIR CONDITIONING / LOW KM / CRUISE CONTROL /

Please confirm all non safety related features with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing fees.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

