***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 3 month basic Power train warranty**

Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

207,371 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
207,371KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1PG5SBXE7251752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,371 KM

Vehicle Description

***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 3 month basic Power train warranty**

 

Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2014 Chevrolet Cruze