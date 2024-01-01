$5,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
207,371KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1PG5SBXE7251752
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 207,371 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 3 month basic Power train warranty**
Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 207,371 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte 194,570 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
2017 Kia NIRO 225,437 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Email True North Auto Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2014 Chevrolet Cruze