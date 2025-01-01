$9,799+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
Awd 4dr Ltz
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$9,799
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown + Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,061 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LTZ | Stylish, Capable, and Feature-Packed | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers
The 2014 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LTZ combines comfort, style, and advanced technology to deliver a well-rounded driving experience. With its capable all-wheel-drive system, upscale interior, and modern safety features, the Equinox LTZ is the perfect SUV for everyday driving and weekend getaways.
✅ Key Features:
Engine: 2.4L 4-Cylinder – Offers a great balance of power and fuel efficiency, ideal for city commuting and highway cruising.
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic – Smooth and responsive gear shifts for a refined and comfortable ride.
Drivetrain: AWD – Confident all-wheel-drive capability provides enhanced traction and control in all weather conditions.
Cab: 4-Door SUV – Comfortable seating for five with flexible rear seats and generous cargo space, making it a practical choice for families, professionals, or weekend travelers.
Technology: Touchscreen Display, Navigation, Bluetooth, USB Port, Satellite Radio, and a Backup Camera for convenience, connectivity, and entertainment.
Safety Features: ABS, Traction Control, Stability Control, Multiple Airbags, Rear Parking Sensors, Forward Collision Alert, and Lane Departure Warning for added protection and peace of mind.
Fuel Efficiency: Excellent MPG for an AWD SUV, offering efficiency without compromising capability.
Comfort: Premium Leather Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Power Adjustable Driver Seat with Memory, Remote Start, and Keyless Entry for a luxurious and convenient driving experience.
The 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ is an excellent choice for those looking for a stylish and reliable SUV that doesn’t sacrifice comfort or performance. Whether you're tackling your daily commute or heading out for a road trip, the Equinox is ready to go the distance with you.
💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
JCDC MOTORS.
Vehicle Features
True North Auto Brokers
+ taxes & licensing
