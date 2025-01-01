Menu
2014 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LTZ | Stylish, Capable, and Feature-Packed | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers

The 2014 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LTZ combines comfort, style, and advanced technology to deliver a well-rounded driving experience. With its capable all-wheel-drive system, upscale interior, and modern safety features, the Equinox LTZ is the perfect SUV for everyday driving and weekend getaways.

✅ Key Features:

Engine: 2.4L 4-Cylinder – Offers a great balance of power and fuel efficiency, ideal for city commuting and highway cruising.

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic – Smooth and responsive gear shifts for a refined and comfortable ride.

Drivetrain: AWD – Confident all-wheel-drive capability provides enhanced traction and control in all weather conditions.

Cab: 4-Door SUV – Comfortable seating for five with flexible rear seats and generous cargo space, making it a practical choice for families, professionals, or weekend travelers.

Technology: Touchscreen Display, Navigation, Bluetooth, USB Port, Satellite Radio, and a Backup Camera for convenience, connectivity, and entertainment.

Safety Features: ABS, Traction Control, Stability Control, Multiple Airbags, Rear Parking Sensors, Forward Collision Alert, and Lane Departure Warning for added protection and peace of mind.

Fuel Efficiency: Excellent MPG for an AWD SUV, offering efficiency without compromising capability.

Comfort: Premium Leather Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Power Adjustable Driver Seat with Memory, Remote Start, and Keyless Entry for a luxurious and convenient driving experience.

The 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ is an excellent choice for those looking for a stylish and reliable SUV that doesn't sacrifice comfort or performance. Whether youre tackling your daily commute or heading out for a road trip, the Equinox is ready to go the distance with you.

 

💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee

JCDC MOTORS.

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

