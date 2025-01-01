$6,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Chrysler Town & Country
4DR WGN TOURING
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 199,368 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Chrysler Town & Country 4dr Wgn Touring | Family-Friendly, Versatile, and Full of Features | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers
Make every drive a comfortable and convenient experience with the 2014 Chrysler Town & Country 4dr Wgn Touring! Designed with families in mind, this minivan offers spacious seating, advanced features, and exceptional versatility, making it perfect for both daily commutes and long family road trips.
✅ Key Features:
Engine: 3.6L V6 – Smooth, powerful performance for both city driving and highway cruising.
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic – Offers responsive and efficient shifting for a seamless driving experience.
Drivetrain: FWD – Provides excellent fuel efficiency and handling for everyday driving.
Cab: 4-Door Minivan – Spacious three-row seating with premium materials, offering ample room for passengers and cargo.
Technology: Uconnect Infotainment System, Bluetooth, Navigation, Rearview Camera, and DVD Entertainment System to keep everyone connected and entertained.
Safety Features: ABS, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags, Rear Parking Sensors, and Stability Control for peace of mind on every drive.
Fuel Efficiency: Excellent MPG for a minivan, making it an economical choice for family commutes and long-distance trips.
Comfort: Leather Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Power Sliding Doors, and Tri-Zone Climate Control for the ultimate comfort for all passengers.
The 2014 Chrysler Town & Country Touring is the ideal family vehicle, offering a perfect combination of space, comfort, and advanced features to make every journey more enjoyable. Whether it’s for daily errands or weekend adventures, this minivan is ready to meet your needs.
💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
JSC AUTO SALES.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
