<p class= data-start=87 data-end=224><strong data-start=87 data-end=224>2014 Chrysler Town & Country 4dr Wgn Touring | Family-Friendly, Versatile, and Full of Features | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers</strong></p><p class= data-start=226 data-end=525>Make every drive a comfortable and convenient experience with the 2014 Chrysler Town & Country 4dr Wgn Touring! Designed with families in mind, this minivan offers spacious seating, advanced features, and exceptional versatility, making it perfect for both daily commutes and long family road trips.</p><p class= data-start=527 data-end=546>✅ <strong data-start=529 data-end=546>Key Features:</strong></p><p class= data-start=548 data-end=642><strong data-start=548 data-end=558>Engine</strong>: 3.6L V6 – Smooth, powerful performance for both city driving and highway cruising.</p><p class= data-start=644 data-end=757><strong data-start=644 data-end=660>Transmission</strong>: 6-Speed Automatic – Offers responsive and efficient shifting for a seamless driving experience.</p><p class= data-start=759 data-end=850><strong data-start=759 data-end=773>Drivetrain</strong>: FWD – Provides excellent fuel efficiency and handling for everyday driving.</p><p class= data-start=852 data-end=974><strong data-start=852 data-end=859>Cab</strong>: 4-Door Minivan – Spacious three-row seating with premium materials, offering ample room for passengers and cargo.</p><p class= data-start=976 data-end=1134><strong data-start=976 data-end=990>Technology</strong>: Uconnect Infotainment System, Bluetooth, Navigation, Rearview Camera, and DVD Entertainment System to keep everyone connected and entertained.</p><p class= data-start=1136 data-end=1275><strong data-start=1136 data-end=1155>Safety Features</strong>: ABS, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags, Rear Parking Sensors, and Stability Control for peace of mind on every drive.</p><p class= data-start=1277 data-end=1402><strong data-start=1277 data-end=1296>Fuel Efficiency</strong>: Excellent MPG for a minivan, making it an economical choice for family commutes and long-distance trips.</p><p class= data-start=1404 data-end=1551><strong data-start=1404 data-end=1415>Comfort</strong>: Leather Upholstery, Heated Front Seats, Power Sliding Doors, and Tri-Zone Climate Control for the ultimate comfort for all passengers.</p><p class= data-start=1553 data-end=1828>The 2014 Chrysler Town & Country Touring is the ideal family vehicle, offering a perfect combination of space, comfort, and advanced features to make every journey more enjoyable. Whether it’s for daily errands or weekend adventures, this minivan is ready to meet your needs.</p><p> </p><p class= data-start=1830 data-end=1881>💰 <strong data-start=1833 data-end=1881>Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee</strong></p><p class= data-start=1830 data-end=1881><strong data-start=1833 data-end=1881>JSC AUTO SALES.</strong></p>

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

199,368 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chrysler Town & Country

4DR WGN TOURING

12377712

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

4DR WGN TOURING

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,368KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RC1BG7ER114797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 199,368 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-XXXX

(289) 252-1583

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2014 Chrysler Town & Country