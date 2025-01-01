Menu
<p><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast;>Q</span></strong><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>uality Used Cars – Drive Home a Great Deal Today!</span></strong></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Looking for a dependable, affordable pre-owned vehicle? Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter, a spacious family ride, or a rugged truck, we have options to fit your needs and budget.</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> Well-maintained & road-ready<br /></span><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> Competitive pricing & financing available<br /></span><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> Trusted brands & models</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Don’t miss out on these great deals!</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Want more details on this specific vehicle?<br />Give us a call 437-410-2105</span></p><p> </p><p><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Selling Dealer: JC&DC Motors</span></strong></p><p> </p><p><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Price excludes taxes and licensing fees</span></strong></p>

2014 Dodge Challenger

143,761 KM

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Dodge Challenger

2dr Cpe SXT Plus

13078408

2014 Dodge Challenger

2dr Cpe SXT Plus

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,761KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDYAG2EH245059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 143,761 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

