At Mallory Auto we strive to provide cost-effective quality pre-owned vehicles. Need Financing? Our team will find the best financing options for you. Have a trade-in? We pay top $$$ All vehicle include CARFAX history report and are pre-inspected by licensed mechanics. Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

155,096 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

155,096KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG4ER476229

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 155,096 KM

Vehicle Description

At Mallory Auto we strive to provide cost-effective quality pre-owned vehicles. Need Financing? Our team will find the best financing options for you. Have a trade-in? We pay top $$$ All vehicle include CARFAX history report and are pre-inspected by licensed mechanics. Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

CD Player

Knee Air Bag

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan