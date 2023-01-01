Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Fiat 500

149,279 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2014 Fiat 500

2014 Fiat 500

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Fiat 500

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1694115308
  2. 1694115310
  3. 1694115313
  4. 1694115316
  5. 1694115318
  6. 1694115321
  7. 1694115323
  8. 1694115326
  9. 1694115329
  10. 1694115332
  11. 1694115335
  12. 1694115338
  13. 1694115340
  14. 1694115343
  15. 1694115345
  16. 1694115347
  17. 1694115350
  18. 1694115352
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
149,279KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10391817
  • VIN: 3C3CFFBR5ET195019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 149,279 KM

Vehicle Description

At Mallory Auto we strive to provide cost-effective quality pre-owned vehicles. 
Need Financing? Our team will find the best financing options for you. 
Have a trade-in? We pay top $$$ 
All vehicle include CARFAX history report and are pre-inspected by licensed mechanics.
Finance from $212.74 Monthly. 1,500.00 Down Payment. $7.999.00 x 36 months @ 10.99% APR ( estimated financing rate, cost of borrowing $1,159.57). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C
Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

2010 Subaru Forester...
 232,268 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Uplan...
 182,093 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Ram 1500
300,933 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory