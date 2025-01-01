Menu
<p><strong> 2014  FORD  EDGE  LIMITED  ALL  WHEEL  DRIVE</strong></p><p><strong>   BRAND  NEW  TIRES   3.5 LTR V6</strong></p><p><strong>CERTIFIED  WITH  A  LUBRICO  CANADA  WARRANTY</strong></p><p>AUTO,  AIR,  PANORAMIC  POWER   SUN ROOFS,  DEEP TINT</p><p>BACK UP  CAMERA,  POWER LIFTGATE,  PLUS  MUCH  MUCH  MORE!</p><p><strong>CERTIFIED</strong></p><p><strong>INCLUDED  IN  THE  PRICE IS A LUBRICO  CANADA  WARRANTY</strong></p><p><strong>$11,700.00  PLUS  TAX</strong></p><p><strong>CALL  BOB  FOR  DETAILS 905-377-9200</strong></p><p><strong>BOB CURRIE AUTO SALES</strong></p><p><strong>bcasales@hotmail.ca</strong></p><p> </p>

2014 Ford Edge

175,171 KM

Details

$11,700

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Edge

Limited ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Watch This Vehicle
13201832

2014 Ford Edge

Limited ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9

905-377-9200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,700

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,171KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMDK4KC6EBA87138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Impact Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,171 KM

Vehicle Description

 2014  FORD  EDGE  LIMITED  ALL  WHEEL  DRIVE

   BRAND  NEW  TIRES   3.5 LTR V6

CERTIFIED  WITH  A  LUBRICO  CANADA  WARRANTY

AUTO,  AIR,  PANORAMIC  POWER   SUN ROOFS,  DEEP TINT

BACK UP  CAMERA,  POWER LIFTGATE,  PLUS  MUCH  MUCH  MORE!

CERTIFIED

INCLUDED  IN  THE  PRICE IS A LUBRICO  CANADA  WARRANTY

$11,700.00  PLUS  TAX

CALL  BOB  FOR  DETAILS 905-377-9200

BOB CURRIE AUTO SALES

bcasales@hotmail.ca

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

LIMITED AWD

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
72 L Fuel Tank
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
GVWR: 2,531 kgs (5,580 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
412.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Regular Amplifier
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
12 Speakers

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
BRAND NEW TIRES - VISION PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bob Currie Auto Sales

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-377-9200

$11,700

+ taxes & licensing>

Bob Currie Auto Sales

905-377-9200

2014 Ford Edge