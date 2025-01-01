$11,700+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Edge
Limited ALL WHEEL DRIVE
2014 Ford Edge
Limited ALL WHEEL DRIVE
Location
Bob Currie Auto Sales
4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
905-377-9200
Certified
$11,700
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Impact Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,171 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 FORD EDGE LIMITED ALL WHEEL DRIVE
BRAND NEW TIRES 3.5 LTR V6
CERTIFIED WITH A LUBRICO CANADA WARRANTY
AUTO, AIR, PANORAMIC POWER SUN ROOFS, DEEP TINT
BACK UP CAMERA, POWER LIFTGATE, PLUS MUCH MUCH MORE!
CERTIFIED
INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS A LUBRICO CANADA WARRANTY
$11,700.00 PLUS TAX
CALL BOB FOR DETAILS 905-377-9200
BOB CURRIE AUTO SALES
bcasales@hotmail.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bob Currie Auto Sales
Email Bob Currie Auto Sales
Bob Currie Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-377-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-377-9200