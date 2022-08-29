2014 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 9 , 9 8 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9181240

9181240 Stock #: U0757A

U0757A VIN: 2FMDK4JC3EBB24762

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 169,982 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.