$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Cobourg Mazda
905-372-1820
2014 Ford Edge
2014 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
169,982KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9181240
- Stock #: U0757A
- VIN: 2FMDK4JC3EBB24762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 169,982 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Cobourg Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2