2014 Ford Escape
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 207,883 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ford Escape FWD – Reliable & Fuel-Efficient SUV!
Looking for a dependable and fuel-efficient SUV? This 2014 Ford Escape FWD is a fantastic choice! With a stylish gray exterior, this compact SUV is perfect for daily commutes, family trips, or weekend getaways.
🔹 Key Features:
✅ Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) – Great fuel efficiency & smooth handling
✅ 1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine – Reliable performance with solid MPG
✅ Automatic Transmission – Easy & comfortable driving experience
✅ Spacious Interior – Comfortable seating for five & ample cargo space
✅ Winter-Ready Tires – Equipped for snowy and icy roads
✅ Modern Safety Features – Airbags, ABS, Stability Control & more
🔹 Condition:
✔️ Clean interior & exterior
✔️ Well-maintained with recent service
✔️ Runs and drives great!
Contact me today for a test drive! 🚗💨
