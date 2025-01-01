Menu
<p data-start=77 data-end=136><strong data-start=77 data-end=134>2014 Ford Escape FWD – Reliable & Fuel-Efficient SUV!</strong></p><p data-start=138 data-end=358>Looking for a dependable and fuel-efficient SUV? This <strong data-start=192 data-end=216>2014 Ford Escape FWD</strong> is a fantastic choice! With a stylish <strong data-start=255 data-end=272>gray exterior</strong>, this compact SUV is perfect for daily commutes, family trips, or weekend getaways.</p><p data-start=360 data-end=807>🔹 <strong data-start=363 data-end=380>Key Features:</strong><br data-start=380 data-end=383 />✅ <strong data-start=385 data-end=412>Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)</strong> – Great fuel efficiency & smooth handling<br data-start=454 data-end=457 />✅ <strong>1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine</strong> – Reliable performance with solid MPG<br data-start=523 data-end=526 />✅ <strong data-start=528 data-end=554>Automatic Transmission</strong> – Easy & comfortable driving experience<br data-start=594 data-end=597 />✅ <strong data-start=599 data-end=620>Spacious Interior</strong> – Comfortable seating for five & ample cargo space<br data-start=671 data-end=674 />✅ <strong data-start=676 data-end=698>Winter-Ready Tires</strong> – Equipped for snowy and icy roads<br data-start=733 data-end=736 />✅ <strong data-start=738 data-end=764>Modern Safety Features</strong> – Airbags, ABS, Stability Control & more</p><p data-start=809 data-end=928>🔹 <strong data-start=812 data-end=826>Condition:</strong><br data-start=826 data-end=829 />✔️ Clean interior & exterior<br data-start=857 data-end=860 />✔️ Well-maintained with recent service<br data-start=898 data-end=901 />✔️ Runs and drives great!</p><p data-start=1003 data-end=1044>Contact me today for a test drive! 🚗💨</p>

2014 Ford Escape

207,883 KM

Details Description Features

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape

12202930

2014 Ford Escape

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
207,883KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX1EUD67523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,883 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford Escape FWD – Reliable & Fuel-Efficient SUV!

Looking for a dependable and fuel-efficient SUV? This 2014 Ford Escape FWD is a fantastic choice! With a stylish gray exterior, this compact SUV is perfect for daily commutes, family trips, or weekend getaways.

🔹 Key Features:
✅ Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) – Great fuel efficiency & smooth handling
✅ 1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine – Reliable performance with solid MPG
✅ Automatic Transmission – Easy & comfortable driving experience
✅ Spacious Interior – Comfortable seating for five & ample cargo space
✅ Winter-Ready Tires – Equipped for snowy and icy roads
✅ Modern Safety Features – Airbags, ABS, Stability Control & more

🔹 Condition:
✔️ Clean interior & exterior
✔️ Well-maintained with recent service
✔️ Runs and drives great!

Contact me today for a test drive! 🚗💨

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-XXXX

(289) 252-1583

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2014 Ford Escape