<p>The 2014 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD is a well-rounded SUV that offers a perfect blend of comfort, space, and capability. Ideal for families and those looking for a reliable, all-terrain vehicle.</p><ul><li><strong>Engine & Performance:</strong> 3.5L V6 engine with 4WD for solid power and traction, great for both city and off-road driving</li><li><strong>Interior Comfort:</strong> 7-passenger seating with cloth upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, and a user-friendly 8-inch touchscreen</li><li><strong>Towing Capacity:</strong> Can tow up to 5,000 lbs (with the proper equipment), making it versatile for hauling gear or trailers</li><li><strong>Safety Features:</strong> Includes multiple airbags, stability control, and a rearview camera for added peace of mind</li><li><strong>Fuel Economy:</strong> Around 17 MPG city / 24 MPG highway, offering good efficiency for an SUV of its size</li><li><strong>Cargo Space:</strong> Ample storage room with folding rear seats to accommodate larger items when needed</li><li> </li><li>price excludes taxes and licensing fee. </li></ul>

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
180,045KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D88EGB29760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,045 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

