$9,399+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,399
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2014 Ford Fiesta
2014 Ford Fiesta
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,399
+ taxes & licensing
108,870KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10520604
- VIN: 3FADP4EJ8EM213777
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,870 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing available on approved credit. Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude taxes and licensing fees.
Finance from $121.84 Bi-Weekly. $500 Down Payment. $9399 x 48 months @ 10% APR ( estimated financing rate). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5