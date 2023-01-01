Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Fiesta

108,870 KM

Details Description Features

$9,399

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,399

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Fiesta

2014 Ford Fiesta

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Fiesta

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1696715396
  2. 1696715398
  3. 1696715401
  4. 1696715403
  5. 1696715406
  6. 1696715408
  7. 1696715411
  8. 1696715413
  9. 1696715415
  10. 1696715417
  11. 1696715420
  12. 1696715422
  13. 1696715424
  14. 1696715426
  15. 1696715429
  16. 1696715431
  17. 1696715433
  18. 1696715436
  19. 1696715439
  20. 1696715441
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,399

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
108,870KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10520604
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ8EM213777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,870 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing available on approved credit. Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude taxes and licensing fees.
Finance from $121.84 Bi-Weekly. $500 Down Payment. $9399 x 48 months @ 10% APR ( estimated financing rate). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

2014 Ford Fiesta
108,870 KM
$9,399 + tax & lic
2010 Chrysler 300 LI...
 174,780 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Forte 4dr S...
 187,288 KM
$11,499 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory