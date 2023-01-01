2014 Ford Fiesta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,399 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 8 , 8 7 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10520604

10520604 VIN: 3FADP4EJ8EM213777

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 108,870 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.