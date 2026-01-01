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<p class=p1><strong>JC&DC MOTORS</strong> offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. </p><p class=p1>Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough! </p><p class=p1>Want more details on this specific vehicle? <br><br><span class=s1><strong>Call or Text Wes at 905-269-5995</strong></span></p><p class=p1> </p><p class=p1><strong>*Sold Certified</strong></p><p class=p1><strong>*Extended Warranty Available  </strong></p><p class=p1><strong>*Financing Available </strong></p><p class=p1>*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*</p>

2014 Ford Fiesta

160,572 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SE

Watch This Vehicle
14518132

2014 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SE

Location

JC&DC Motors

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

289-252-1583

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
160,572KM
VIN 3FADP4EJ1EM126576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,572 KM

Vehicle Description

JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. 

Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough! 

Want more details on this specific vehicle? 

Call or Text Wes at 905-269-5995

 

*Sold Certified

*Extended Warranty Available  

*Financing Available 

*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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JC&DC Motors

JC&DC Motors

JC&DC Motors Cobourg Location

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
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289-252-XXXX

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289-252-1583

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$4,999

+ taxes & licensing>

JC&DC Motors

289-252-1583

2014 Ford Fiesta