2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab Short Box | Powerful & Versatile Pickup | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers

Get the job done in style with this 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab! Built for power, durability, and comfort, this truck is perfect for work, towing, or weekend adventures.

✅ Key Features:
✔ Engine: 5.3L V8 – Strong & Reliable Performance
✔ Transmission: Automatic
✔ Drivetrain: 4WD – Ready for Any Terrain
✔ Cab: Crew Cab – Spacious Interior for Passengers
✔ Bed: Short Box – Versatile & Practical for Work or Play
✔ Technology: Touchscreen Infotainment, Bluetooth, Rearview Camera
✔ Towing Capacity: Built Tough for Heavy Loads
✔ Safety: ABS, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags

This Sierra 1500 Crew Cab is a perfect mix of strength, comfort, and modern features—ideal for any truck enthusiast.

💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee.

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Actions
Used
227,696KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2TECXEG530253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 227,696 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-XXXX

(289) 252-1583

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2014 GMC Sierra 1500