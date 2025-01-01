$13,999+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab Short Box
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab Short Box
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 227,696 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab Short Box | Powerful & Versatile Pickup | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers
Get the job done in style with this 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab! Built for power, durability, and comfort, this truck is perfect for work, towing, or weekend adventures.
✅ Key Features:
✔ Engine: 5.3L V8 – Strong & Reliable Performance
✔ Transmission: Automatic
✔ Drivetrain: 4WD – Ready for Any Terrain
✔ Cab: Crew Cab – Spacious Interior for Passengers
✔ Bed: Short Box – Versatile & Practical for Work or Play
✔ Technology: Touchscreen Infotainment, Bluetooth, Rearview Camera
✔ Towing Capacity: Built Tough for Heavy Loads
✔ Safety: ABS, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags
This Sierra 1500 Crew Cab is a perfect mix of strength, comfort, and modern features—ideal for any truck enthusiast.
💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583