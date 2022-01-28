Menu
2014 Honda Accord

100,493 KM

Details

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Touring TOURING+REMOTE START!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

100,493KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8245533
  • Stock #: W5542A
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F95EA812742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W5542A
  • Mileage 100,493 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-TOURING PACKAGE is in great shape! Features: HONDA REMOTE START, HEATED FRONT AND REAR LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY AND MORE. Beautiful Black exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

