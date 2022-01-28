$18,988+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Accord
Touring TOURING+REMOTE START!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$18,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8245533
- Stock #: W5542A
- VIN: 1HGCR2F95EA812742
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W5542A
- Mileage 100,493 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-TOURING PACKAGE is in great shape! Features: HONDA REMOTE START, HEATED FRONT AND REAR LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY AND MORE. Beautiful Black exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
