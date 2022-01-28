2014 Honda Accord

$18,988 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 4 9 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8245533

8245533 Stock #: W5542A

W5542A VIN: 1HGCR2F95EA812742

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # W5542A

Mileage 100,493 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Convenience Remote Starter Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Additional Features Dual Air Controls GPS System CVT

