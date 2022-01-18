Menu
2014 Honda Civic

94,511 KM

Details Description Features

$12,973

+ tax & licensing
$12,973

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

LX HEATED SEATS+SUPER CLEAN!

2014 Honda Civic

LX HEATED SEATS+SUPER CLEAN!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$12,973

+ taxes & licensing

94,511KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8149075
  Stock #: TX249B
  VIN: 2HGFG3B47EH002470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # TX249B
  • Mileage 94,511 KM

Vehicle Description

This LX is EXTREMELY CLEAN! Features: HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AND MORE. Beautiful Silver exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and a free Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Remote Entry
CVT

