$12,973+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,973
+ taxes & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota
905-372-5437
2014 Honda Civic
2014 Honda Civic
LX HEATED SEATS+SUPER CLEAN!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$12,973
+ taxes & licensing
94,511KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8149075
- Stock #: TX249B
- VIN: 2HGFG3B47EH002470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # TX249B
- Mileage 94,511 KM
Vehicle Description
This LX is EXTREMELY CLEAN! Features: HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AND MORE. Beautiful Silver exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and a free Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Remote Entry
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8