<p><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast;>Q</span></strong><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>uality Used Cars – Drive Home a Great Deal Today!</span></strong></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Looking for a dependable, affordable pre-owned vehicle? Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter, a spacious family ride, or a rugged truck, we have options to fit your needs and budget.</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> Well-maintained & road-ready <br /></span><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> Competitive pricing & financing available <br /></span><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> Trusted brands & models</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Don’t miss out on these great deals! </span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Want more details on this specific vehicle? <br />Give us a call 289-252-1583</span></p><p> </p><p><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Selling Dealer: JC&DC Motors</span></strong></p><p> </p><p><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee</span></strong></p>

2014 Hyundai Accent

65,099 KM

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
12718842

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,099KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE8EU141759

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,099 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

(289) 252-1583

(289) 252-1583

