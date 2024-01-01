Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

194,608 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

  1. 11441144
  2. 11441144
Used
194,608KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD35LHXEU232544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,608 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

