$6,499+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT
5dr HB Auto GL
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 233,351 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr HB Auto GL | Sporty, Stylish, and Practical | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers
The 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr HB Auto GL offers a perfect mix of sportiness, practicality, and modern features. With its sleek hatchback design, efficient performance, and comfortable interior, the Elantra GT is ideal for those who want a compact car with style and versatility.
✅ Key Features:
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder – Offers a balance of power and fuel efficiency for both city driving and highway cruising.
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic – Smooth shifting for a responsive and comfortable driving experience.
Drivetrain: FWD – Provides excellent fuel economy and handling for urban driving and longer trips.
Cab: 5-Door Hatchback – Versatile interior with ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for everyday use and weekend getaways.
Technology: AM/FM/CD Audio System, Bluetooth, USB Port, and Satellite Radio for seamless connectivity and entertainment on the go.
Safety Features: ABS, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags, Stability Control, and Rearview Camera for added peace of mind and security.
Fuel Efficiency: Great MPG for a compact car, offering a practical solution for daily commuting and long-distance driving.
Comfort: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, and Cruise Control for convenience and comfort during every drive.
The 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT Auto GL is a stylish, practical, and fun-to-drive hatchback that offers modern features and impressive fuel efficiency. Whether you're navigating the city or hitting the open road, the Elantra GT delivers a satisfying driving experience.
💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
STEWART AUTO HUB Inc.
