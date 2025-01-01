Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr HB Auto GL | Sporty, Stylish, and Practical | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers

The 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr HB Auto GL offers a perfect mix of sportiness, practicality, and modern features. With its sleek hatchback design, efficient performance, and comfortable interior, the Elantra GT is ideal for those who want a compact car with style and versatility.

✅ Key Features:

Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder – Offers a balance of power and fuel efficiency for both city driving and highway cruising.

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic – Smooth shifting for a responsive and comfortable driving experience.

Drivetrain: FWD – Provides excellent fuel economy and handling for urban driving and longer trips.

Cab: 5-Door Hatchback – Versatile interior with ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for everyday use and weekend getaways.

Technology: AM/FM/CD Audio System, Bluetooth, USB Port, and Satellite Radio for seamless connectivity and entertainment on the go.

Safety Features: ABS, Traction Control, Multiple Airbags, Stability Control, and Rearview Camera for added peace of mind and security.

Fuel Efficiency: Great MPG for a compact car, offering a practical solution for daily commuting and long-distance driving.

Comfort: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, and Cruise Control for convenience and comfort during every drive.

The 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT Auto GL is a stylish, practical, and fun-to-drive hatchback that offers modern features and impressive fuel efficiency. Whether youre navigating the city or hitting the open road, the Elantra GT delivers a satisfying driving experience.

💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

233,351 KM

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto GL

12441472

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto GL

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
233,351KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD25LH9EU212174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 233,351 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT