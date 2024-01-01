Menu
Looking for a stylish and spacious SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2014 Infiniti QX60, available now at JSC Auto Sales! This sleek black beauty boasts a powerful 3.5L V6 engine paired with a smooth-shifting CVT transmission, ensuring a comfortable and responsive ride. With all-wheel drive, you can conquer any road condition with confidence, whether its a snowy Canadian winter or a sunny summer adventure. This QX60 is also packed with luxurious features that will make every drive a pleasure.

Step inside and be greeted by plush black leather seats that are both comfortable and stylish. The QX60 also features a host of advanced safety features to keep you and your passengers protected, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. And with its spacious cabin and versatile cargo area, the QX60 is perfect for families or anyone who needs to transport people and gear in style. With 222,112km on the odometer, this QX60 is ready for many more adventures.

Here are just five of the features that make this QX60 truly stand out:

All-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather.
Leather seats provide ultimate comfort and luxury.
Heated steering wheel for toasty fingers on chilly mornings.
Heated mirrors to ensure clear vision in all conditions.
Power everything! From windows to locks and mirrors, youll appreciate the convenience.

Come visit JSC Auto Sales today and experience the luxury and versatility of this 2014 Infiniti QX60 for yourself!

Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees.

222,112 KM

Details Description Features

11929283

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Used
222,112KM
VIN 5N1AL0MM5EC500584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 222,112 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and spacious SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2014 Infiniti QX60, available now at JSC Auto Sales! This sleek black beauty boasts a powerful 3.5L V6 engine paired with a smooth-shifting CVT transmission, ensuring a comfortable and responsive ride. With all-wheel drive, you can conquer any road condition with confidence, whether it's a snowy Canadian winter or a sunny summer adventure. This QX60 is also packed with luxurious features that will make every drive a pleasure.

Step inside and be greeted by plush black leather seats that are both comfortable and stylish. The QX60 also features a host of advanced safety features to keep you and your passengers protected, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. And with its spacious cabin and versatile cargo area, the QX60 is perfect for families or anyone who needs to transport people and gear in style. With 222,112km on the odometer, this QX60 is ready for many more adventures.

Here are just five of the features that make this QX60 truly stand out:

  • All-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather.
  • Leather seats provide ultimate comfort and luxury.
  • Heated steering wheel for toasty fingers on chilly mornings.
  • Heated mirrors to ensure clear vision in all conditions.
  • Power everything! From windows to locks and mirrors, you'll appreciate the convenience.

Come visit JSC Auto Sales today and experience the luxury and versatility of this 2014 Infiniti QX60 for yourself!

Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

(289) 252-1583

