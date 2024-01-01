$9,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Infiniti QX60
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 222,112 KM
Looking for a stylish and spacious SUV that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2014 Infiniti QX60, available now at JSC Auto Sales! This sleek black beauty boasts a powerful 3.5L V6 engine paired with a smooth-shifting CVT transmission, ensuring a comfortable and responsive ride. With all-wheel drive, you can conquer any road condition with confidence, whether it's a snowy Canadian winter or a sunny summer adventure. This QX60 is also packed with luxurious features that will make every drive a pleasure.
Step inside and be greeted by plush black leather seats that are both comfortable and stylish. The QX60 also features a host of advanced safety features to keep you and your passengers protected, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. And with its spacious cabin and versatile cargo area, the QX60 is perfect for families or anyone who needs to transport people and gear in style. With 222,112km on the odometer, this QX60 is ready for many more adventures.
Here are just five of the features that make this QX60 truly stand out:
- All-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather.
- Leather seats provide ultimate comfort and luxury.
- Heated steering wheel for toasty fingers on chilly mornings.
- Heated mirrors to ensure clear vision in all conditions.
- Power everything! From windows to locks and mirrors, you'll appreciate the convenience.
Come visit JSC Auto Sales today and experience the luxury and versatility of this 2014 Infiniti QX60 for yourself!
Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees.
