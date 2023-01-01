Menu
2014 Jeep Cherokee

124,782 KM

Details Description Features

$20,499

+ tax & licensing
True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Trailhawk

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

124,782KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10446072
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS6EW157084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,782 KM

Vehicle Description

At Mallory Auto we strive to provide cost-effective quality pre-owned vehicles. 
Need Financing? Our team will find the best financing options for you. 
Have a trade-in? We pay top $$$ 
All vehicle include CARFAX history report and are pre-inspected by licensed mechanics.
Finance from $238.90 Bi-Weekly. 1,500.00 Down Payment. $20,499.00 x 54 months @ 11.99% APR ( estimated financing rate). Plus HST and Licensing. All Rates O.A.C
Visit us today! 421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON Call us @ 289-252-1583 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

