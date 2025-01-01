$7,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee
4WD 4dr North
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour black+ silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 229,280 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect combination of rugged capability and modern comfort with this 2014 Jeep Cherokee North 4WD. Finished in a sleek, timeless white exterior, this SUV is equipped to handle whatever your journey brings. Whether you're cruising the city streets or venturing off-road, the 4WD system ensures confidence in every drive.
Key Features:
- Year: 2014
- Model: Jeep Cherokee North
- Drive Type: 4WD (Four-Wheel Drive)
- Color: White
- Doors: 4
- Engine: Fuel-efficient and powerful, ready for all types of driving conditions
- Interior: Comfortable, spacious cabin with modern technology for a smooth ride
- Condition: Excellent and ready for your next adventure
Price excludes taxes and licensing fee.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
(289) 252-1583