<p>Discover the perfect combination of rugged capability and modern comfort with this 2014 Jeep Cherokee North 4WD. Finished in a sleek, timeless white exterior, this SUV is equipped to handle whatever your journey brings. Whether youre cruising the city streets or venturing off-road, the 4WD system ensures confidence in every drive.</p><p>Key Features:</p><ul><li><strong>Year</strong>: 2014</li><li><strong>Model</strong>: Jeep Cherokee North</li><li><strong>Drive Type</strong>: 4WD (Four-Wheel Drive)</li><li><strong>Color</strong>: White</li><li><strong>Doors</strong>: 4</li><li><strong>Engine</strong>: Fuel-efficient and powerful, ready for all types of driving conditions</li><li><strong>Interior</strong>: Comfortable, spacious cabin with modern technology for a smooth ride</li><li><strong>Condition</strong>: Excellent and ready for your next adventure</li></ul><p><span style=font-family: Inter, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Price excludes taxes and licensing fee. </span></p>

229,280 KM

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

229,280KM
VIN 1C4PJMCS7EW213502

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour black+ silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,280 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

