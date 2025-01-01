$13,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk | 4WD | Leather | Nav | Cam | Tinted ++
Location
JSC Auto Sales
421 King St E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M3
647-470-9092
Advertised Unfit
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,665 KM
Vehicle Description
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Highlights:
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Exterior on Black Leather / Fabric Combination Seats, 4 x 4 Drivetrain, Power Group, Factory Navigation & Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, USB/Aux/SD Card Input, Power Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support, Heated Front Seats, Tinted Glass, Rear Spoiler, Alloy Wheels with Near-New All-Terrain Tires, Cargo privacy Cover, Fog Lights, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
Sporty and all-terrain capable, this 2014 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is ready for every adventure! New car dealership trade-in with extensive Jeep service records, you found the perfect car to call yours! Easy financing options are available to accommodate all credit! Don't wait! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Features
647-470-9092