Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Exterior on Black Leather / Fabric Combination Seats, 4 x 4 Drivetrain, Power Group, Factory Navigation & Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, USB/Aux/SD Card Input, Power Drivers Seat with Lumbar Support, Heated Front Seats, Tinted Glass, Rear Spoiler, Alloy Wheels with Near-New All-Terrain Tires, Cargo privacy Cover, Fog Lights, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, and so much more!  

Managers Notes: 
Sporty and all-terrain capable, this 2014 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is ready for every adventure! New car dealership trade-in with extensive Jeep service records, you found the perfect car to call yours! Easy financing options are available to accommodate all credit! Dont wait! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If youre not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as unfit which simply means, you wont be able to drive the car home unless its certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

2014 Jeep Cherokee

142,665 KM

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk | 4WD | Leather | Nav | Cam | Tinted ++

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk | 4WD | Leather | Nav | Cam | Tinted ++

Location

JSC Auto Sales

421 King St E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M3

647-470-9092

VIN 1C4PJMBS4EW243184

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,665 KM

We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Exterior on Black Leather / Fabric Combination Seats, 4 x 4 Drivetrain, Power Group, Factory Navigation & Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, USB/Aux/SD Card Input, Power Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support, Heated Front Seats, Tinted Glass, Rear Spoiler, Alloy Wheels with Near-New All-Terrain Tires, Cargo privacy Cover, Fog Lights, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, and so much more!  

Manager's Notes: 
Sporty and all-terrain capable, this 2014 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is ready for every adventure! New car dealership trade-in with extensive Jeep service records, you found the perfect car to call yours! Easy financing options are available to accommodate all credit! Don't wait! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

JSC Auto Sales

JSC Auto Sales

421 King St E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M3

