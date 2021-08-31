Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Kia Optima

182,582 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Kia

905-377-1382

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Optima

2014 Kia Optima

Hybrid EX Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Optima

Hybrid EX Premium

Location

Cobourg Kia

1145 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4L1

905-377-1382

  1. 7805286
  2. 7805286
  3. 7805286
  4. 7805286
  5. 7805286
  6. 7805286
  7. 7805286
  8. 7805286
  9. 7805286
  10. 7805286
  11. 7805286
  12. 7805286
  13. 7805286
  14. 7805286
  15. 7805286
  16. 7805286
  17. 7805286
  18. 7805286
  19. 7805286
  20. 7805286
  21. 7805286
  22. 7805286
  23. 7805286
  24. 7805286
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

182,582KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7805286
  • Stock #: 72592
  • VIN: KNAGN4AD2E5072592

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 72592
  • Mileage 182,582 KM

Vehicle Description

This Fantastic Kia Optima Features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, A/C, Rear-Heated Seats, Bluetooth Connection, SiriusXM Capability, Cruise Control, & Backup Camera!

Come On In & Check It Out!

Feel free to send any inquiries through the contact form, we will respond with actual answers! Book a test drive through email, phone us directly at 905 377 1382 or submit your credit application through our secure link HTTPS://COBOURGKIA.COM/FINANCING/



SELLING PRICE INCLUDES: Admin, Safety Certification, Emisssions Test, Reconditioning.

EXTRA FEES: HST & Licensing

HOME OF THE BEST VALUE CERTIFIED USED CAR: Our Standards of Safety Certification are among the highest in Ontario. Where some dealers may pass vehicles with minimum requirements, we go above and beyond when it comes to brakes and tires. We may not be the cheapest but we can assure you that we give much more value then our price.

COBOURG KIA IS A FAMILY OWNED DEALERSHIP ESTABLISHED IN 2001. COBOURG KIA PROUDLY SERVES THE COBOURG, PORT HOPE, BALTIMORE, GRAFTON, CASTLETON, GORES LANDING, ROSENEATH, COLBORNE, BRIGHTON, WARKWORTH, TRENTON, BELLEVILLE, PETERBOROUGH, BOWMANVILLE, CLARINGTON, NEWCASTLE, COURTICE, OSHAWA WHITBY AREA.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT COBOURG KIA BY VISITING THEIR WEBSITE: WWW.COBOURGKIA.COM

CREDIT CHALLENGED? We Handle All Situations.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cobourg Kia

2021 Kia Seltos EX
 34,953 KM
$30,595 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Optima Hybr...
 182,582 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 80,500 KM
$36,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cobourg Kia

Cobourg Kia

Cobourg Kia

1145 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4L1

Call Dealer

905-377-XXXX

(click to show)

905-377-1382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory