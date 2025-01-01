Menu
2014 Kia Rio

135,721 KM

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Kia Rio

5dr HB Auto SX w/UVO

13117055

2014 Kia Rio

5dr HB Auto SX w/UVO

Location

Mallory Auto

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

905-376-2080

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,721KM
Good Condition
VIN KNADN5A33E6925771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,721 KM

Vehicle Description

-Quality Used Cars – Drive Home a Great Deal Today!

Looking for a dependable, affordable pre-owned vehicle? Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter, a spacious family ride, or a rugged truck, we have options to fit your needs and budget.

✅ Well-maintained & road-ready
✅ Competitive pricing & financing available
✅ Trusted brands & models

Don’t miss out on these great deals!

Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Give us a call 905-376-2080

Selling Dealer: Mallory Auto

Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Mallory Auto

Mallory Auto

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
905-376-2080

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Mallory Auto

905-376-2080

2014 Kia Rio