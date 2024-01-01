Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Look no further than this 2014 Kia Rondo 4dr Wgn Auto EX, available now at True North Auto Brokers. With its sleek white exterior and comfortable black interior, this Rondo is ready to turn heads while providing a smooth and comfortable ride. Under the hood, youll find a peppy 4-cylinder engine that delivers excellent fuel efficiency, making it perfect for daily commutes and weekend adventures alike. This well-maintained Rondo has 138,852km on the odometer, but it still boasts a host of impressive features to make every journey enjoyable.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>For your comfort and convenience, the Rondo EX is equipped with keyless entry, power windows and locks, heated mirrors, cruise control, and automatic headlights. Enjoy a comfortable ride with features like air conditioning, power steering, tilt steering wheel, bucket seats, and a CD player. Safety is also a priority, as the Rondo comes equipped with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, a security system, and traction control. Whether youre running errands, taking the kids to soccer practice, or going on a family road trip, this 2014 Kia Rondo is the perfect vehicle for all your needs.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Come visit True North Auto Brokers today and take this fantastic Rondo for a test drive. You wont be disappointed!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;><span style=color: #000000; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: medium;>Price excludes taxes and licensing fee. </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;><span style=color: #000000; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 18.6667px; font-weight: bold;>***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**</span></p>

2014 Kia Rondo

138,852 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Kia Rondo

4dr Wgn Auto EX

Watch This Vehicle
12054994

2014 Kia Rondo

4dr Wgn Auto EX

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1735662592
  2. 1735662592
  3. 1735662592
  4. 1735662592
  5. 1735662592
  6. 1735662592
  7. 1735662592
  8. 1735662592
  9. 1735662593
  10. 1735662592
  11. 1735662593
  12. 1735662593
  13. 1735662593
  14. 1735662593
  15. 1735662593
  16. 1735662593
  17. 1735662593
  18. 1735662593
  19. 1735662593
  20. 1735662593
  21. 1735662593
  22. 1735662593
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,852KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAHU8A39E7011251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,852 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Look no further than this 2014 Kia Rondo 4dr Wgn Auto EX, available now at True North Auto Brokers. With its sleek white exterior and comfortable black interior, this Rondo is ready to turn heads while providing a smooth and comfortable ride. Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 4-cylinder engine that delivers excellent fuel efficiency, making it perfect for daily commutes and weekend adventures alike. This well-maintained Rondo has 138,852km on the odometer, but it still boasts a host of impressive features to make every journey enjoyable.

For your comfort and convenience, the Rondo EX is equipped with keyless entry, power windows and locks, heated mirrors, cruise control, and automatic headlights. Enjoy a comfortable ride with features like air conditioning, power steering, tilt steering wheel, bucket seats, and a CD player. Safety is also a priority, as the Rondo comes equipped with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, a security system, and traction control. Whether you're running errands, taking the kids to soccer practice, or going on a family road trip, this 2014 Kia Rondo is the perfect vehicle for all your needs.

Come visit True North Auto Brokers today and take this fantastic Rondo for a test drive. You won't be disappointed!

Price excludes taxes and licensing fee. 

***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LS+ w/1SB for sale in Cobourg, ON
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LS+ w/1SB 191,298 KM $2,499 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Subaru Impreza for sale in Cobourg, ON
2011 Subaru Impreza 99,100 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Volt for sale in Cobourg, ON
2015 Chevrolet Volt 144,800 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Rondo