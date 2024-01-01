$9,499+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Rondo
4dr Wgn Auto EX
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,852 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Look no further than this 2014 Kia Rondo 4dr Wgn Auto EX, available now at True North Auto Brokers. With its sleek white exterior and comfortable black interior, this Rondo is ready to turn heads while providing a smooth and comfortable ride. Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 4-cylinder engine that delivers excellent fuel efficiency, making it perfect for daily commutes and weekend adventures alike. This well-maintained Rondo has 138,852km on the odometer, but it still boasts a host of impressive features to make every journey enjoyable.
For your comfort and convenience, the Rondo EX is equipped with keyless entry, power windows and locks, heated mirrors, cruise control, and automatic headlights. Enjoy a comfortable ride with features like air conditioning, power steering, tilt steering wheel, bucket seats, and a CD player. Safety is also a priority, as the Rondo comes equipped with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, a security system, and traction control. Whether you're running errands, taking the kids to soccer practice, or going on a family road trip, this 2014 Kia Rondo is the perfect vehicle for all your needs.
Come visit True North Auto Brokers today and take this fantastic Rondo for a test drive. You won't be disappointed!
Price excludes taxes and licensing fee.
***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**
(289) 252-1583