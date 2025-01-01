$9,499+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Rondo
4dr Wgn Auto EX
2014 Kia Rondo
4dr Wgn Auto EX
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 138,860 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2014 Kia Rondo EX is a versatile and stylish compact wagon, perfect for families or anyone looking for a practical yet sleek vehicle. With its spacious interior, smooth handling, and a range of convenient features, this white 4-door wagon delivers both comfort and efficiency for daily driving. Available now at TrueNorth Auto Brokers, this well-maintained Kia Rondo is a reliable choice for those seeking a practical yet modern ride.
Key Features:
- Engine: 2.4L 4-cylinder engine offering a balance of power and fuel efficiency
- Transmission: 6-speed automatic for smooth, responsive shifting
- Interior: Spacious cabin with seating for up to 5 passengers, comfortable upholstery, and ample cargo space
- Infotainment: UVO infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB ports, and a 6-speaker audio system
- Safety: Equipped with advanced safety features like front, side, and curtain airbags, stability control, and anti-lock brakes
- Exterior: Sleek white exterior with a modern design and alloy wheels for a stylish look
- Fuel Efficiency: Impressive MPG ratings for city and highway driving
- Climate Control: Automatic air conditioning for optimal comfort on the road
Visit TrueNorth Auto Brokers today to test drive the 2014 Kia Rondo EX and experience the perfect combination of practicality, style, and comfort!
Price excludes taxes and licensing fee.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583