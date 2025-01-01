Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=82 data-end=524>The 2014 Kia Rondo EX is a versatile and stylish compact wagon, perfect for families or anyone looking for a practical yet sleek vehicle. With its spacious interior, smooth handling, and a range of convenient features, this white 4-door wagon delivers both comfort and efficiency for daily driving. Available now at <strong data-start=398 data-end=424>TrueNorth Auto Brokers</strong>, this well-maintained Kia Rondo is a reliable choice for those seeking a practical yet modern ride.</p><p data-start=526 data-end=543><strong data-start=526 data-end=543>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=544 data-end=1295><li data-start=544 data-end=628><strong data-start=546 data-end=557>Engine:</strong> 2.4L 4-cylinder engine offering a balance of power and fuel efficiency</li><li data-start=629 data-end=698><strong data-start=631 data-end=648>Transmission:</strong> 6-speed automatic for smooth, responsive shifting</li><li data-start=699 data-end=812><strong data-start=701 data-end=714>Interior:</strong> Spacious cabin with seating for up to 5 passengers, comfortable upholstery, and ample cargo space</li><li data-start=813 data-end=912><strong data-start=815 data-end=832>Infotainment:</strong> UVO infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB ports, and a 6-speaker audio system</li><li data-start=913 data-end=1044><strong data-start=915 data-end=926>Safety:</strong> Equipped with advanced safety features like front, side, and curtain airbags, stability control, and anti-lock brakes</li><li data-start=1045 data-end=1138><strong data-start=1047 data-end=1060>Exterior:</strong> Sleek white exterior with a modern design and alloy wheels for a stylish look</li><li data-start=1139 data-end=1213><strong data-start=1141 data-end=1161>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> Impressive MPG ratings for city and highway driving</li><li data-start=1214 data-end=1295><strong data-start=1216 data-end=1236>Climate Control:</strong> Automatic air conditioning for optimal comfort on the road</li></ul><p>Visit <strong data-start=1578 data-end=1604>TrueNorth Auto Brokers</strong> today to test drive the 2014 Kia Rondo EX and experience the perfect combination of practicality, style, and comfort!</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Price excludes taxes and licensing fee.</span></p><p> </p>

2014 Kia Rondo

138,860 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Kia Rondo

4dr Wgn Auto EX

Watch This Vehicle
12216828

2014 Kia Rondo

4dr Wgn Auto EX

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1740497540
  2. 1740497540
  3. 1740497540
  4. 1740497540
  5. 1740497540
  6. 1740497540
  7. 1740497540
  8. 1740497541
  9. 1740497541
  10. 1740497541
  11. 1740497541
  12. 1740497541
  13. 1740497541
  14. 1740497541
  15. 1740497541
  16. 1740497541
  17. 1740497541
  18. 1740497541
  19. 1740497541
  20. 1740497541
  21. 1740497541
  22. 1740497541
  23. 1740497541
  24. 1740497541
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,860KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAHU8A39E7011251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 138,860 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2014 Kia Rondo EX is a versatile and stylish compact wagon, perfect for families or anyone looking for a practical yet sleek vehicle. With its spacious interior, smooth handling, and a range of convenient features, this white 4-door wagon delivers both comfort and efficiency for daily driving. Available now at TrueNorth Auto Brokers, this well-maintained Kia Rondo is a reliable choice for those seeking a practical yet modern ride.

Key Features:

  • Engine: 2.4L 4-cylinder engine offering a balance of power and fuel efficiency
  • Transmission: 6-speed automatic for smooth, responsive shifting
  • Interior: Spacious cabin with seating for up to 5 passengers, comfortable upholstery, and ample cargo space
  • Infotainment: UVO infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB ports, and a 6-speaker audio system
  • Safety: Equipped with advanced safety features like front, side, and curtain airbags, stability control, and anti-lock brakes
  • Exterior: Sleek white exterior with a modern design and alloy wheels for a stylish look
  • Fuel Efficiency: Impressive MPG ratings for city and highway driving
  • Climate Control: Automatic air conditioning for optimal comfort on the road

Visit TrueNorth Auto Brokers today to test drive the 2014 Kia Rondo EX and experience the perfect combination of practicality, style, and comfort!

Price excludes taxes and licensing fee.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2013 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Duty Commercial for sale in Cobourg, ON
2013 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Duty Commercial 187,074 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr Trailhawk for sale in Cobourg, ON
2016 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr Trailhawk 195,478 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Volt 5dr Hb for sale in Cobourg, ON
2015 Chevrolet Volt 5dr Hb 144,819 KM $9,499 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Rondo