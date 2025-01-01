$7,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Rondo
EX
2014 Kia Rondo
EX
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 190,399 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Kia Rondo EX | Roomy, Efficient, and Family-Ready | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers
Discover the ideal combination of comfort, practicality, and modern features with the 2014 Kia Rondo EX! This compact multi-purpose vehicle is perfect for families or active lifestyles, offering a spacious interior, excellent fuel economy, and advanced tech — all wrapped in a sleek, urban-friendly design.
✅ Key Features:
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder – Delivers reliable performance with great fuel efficiency for daily driving and road trips
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic – Smooth gear transitions for a refined driving experience
Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive – Ideal for city handling and optimized fuel economy
Cab: 4-Door Hatchback/Wagon – Flexible seating with a spacious interior and cargo-friendly layout
Technology:
Touchscreen Infotainment System
Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rearview Camera for easy reversing and parking
Safety Features:
ABS (Anti-lock Braking System)
Electronic Stability Control
Multiple Airbags
Child Safety Locks and LATCH System
Fuel Efficiency: Excellent MPG – Great for commuting, errands, or family road trips
Comfort:
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Heated Front Seats
Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Keyless Entry and Push-Button Start
With its smart design, generous interior space, and thoughtful features, the 2014 Kia Rondo EX is the perfect vehicle for those who need utility and comfort in a stylish, compact package.
💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee.
JCDC MOTORS.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583