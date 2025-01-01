Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class= data-start=175 data-end=271><strong data-start=175 data-end=271>2014 Kia Rondo EX | Roomy, Efficient, and Family-Ready | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers</strong></p><p class= data-start=273 data-end=579>Discover the ideal combination of comfort, practicality, and modern features with the 2014 Kia Rondo EX! This compact multi-purpose vehicle is perfect for families or active lifestyles, offering a spacious interior, excellent fuel economy, and advanced tech — all wrapped in a sleek, urban-friendly design.</p><p class= data-start=581 data-end=600>✅ <strong data-start=583 data-end=600>Key Features:</strong></p><p class= data-start=602 data-end=1013><strong data-start=602 data-end=613>Engine:</strong> 2.0L 4-Cylinder – Delivers reliable performance with great fuel efficiency for daily driving and road trips<br data-start=721 data-end=724 /><strong data-start=724 data-end=741>Transmission:</strong> 6-Speed Automatic – Smooth gear transitions for a refined driving experience<br data-start=818 data-end=821 /><strong data-start=821 data-end=836>Drivetrain:</strong> Front-Wheel Drive – Ideal for city handling and optimized fuel economy<br data-start=907 data-end=910 /><strong data-start=910 data-end=918>Cab:</strong> 4-Door Hatchback/Wagon – Flexible seating with a spacious interior and cargo-friendly layout</p><p class= data-start=1015 data-end=1032><strong data-start=1015 data-end=1030>Technology:</strong></p><ul data-start=1033 data-end=1191><li class= data-start=1033 data-end=1068><p class= data-start=1035 data-end=1068>Touchscreen Infotainment System</p></li><li class= data-start=1069 data-end=1106><p class= data-start=1071 data-end=1106>Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity</p></li><li class= data-start=1107 data-end=1140><p class= data-start=1109 data-end=1140>Steering Wheel Audio Controls</p></li><li class= data-start=1141 data-end=1191><p class= data-start=1143 data-end=1191>Rearview Camera for easy reversing and parking</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=1193 data-end=1215><strong data-start=1193 data-end=1213>Safety Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=1216 data-end=1344><li class= data-start=1216 data-end=1250><p class= data-start=1218 data-end=1250>ABS (Anti-lock Braking System)</p></li><li class= data-start=1251 data-end=1283><p class= data-start=1253 data-end=1283>Electronic Stability Control</p></li><li class= data-start=1284 data-end=1304><p class= data-start=1286 data-end=1304>Multiple Airbags</p></li><li class= data-start=1305 data-end=1344><p class= data-start=1307 data-end=1344>Child Safety Locks and LATCH System</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=1346 data-end=1450><strong data-start=1346 data-end=1366>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> Excellent MPG – Great for commuting, errands, or family road trips<br data-start=1433 data-end=1436 /><strong data-start=1436 data-end=1448>Comfort:</strong></p><ul data-start=1451 data-end=1586><li class= data-start=1451 data-end=1490><p class= data-start=1453 data-end=1490>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li class= data-start=1491 data-end=1513><p class= data-start=1493 data-end=1513>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li class= data-start=1514 data-end=1546><p class= data-start=1516 data-end=1546>Power Adjustable Driver Seat</p></li><li class= data-start=1547 data-end=1586><p class= data-start=1549 data-end=1586>Keyless Entry and Push-Button Start</p></li></ul><p class= data-start=1588 data-end=1775>With its smart design, generous interior space, and thoughtful features, the 2014 Kia Rondo EX is the perfect vehicle for those who need utility and comfort in a stylish, compact package.</p><p> </p><p class= data-start=1777 data-end=1829>💰 <strong data-start=1780 data-end=1829>Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee.</strong></p><p class= data-start=1777 data-end=1829><strong data-start=1780 data-end=1829>JCDC MOTORS.</strong></p>

2014 Kia Rondo

190,399 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Kia Rondo

EX

Watch This Vehicle
12465103

2014 Kia Rondo

EX

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1745959791
  2. 1745959792
  3. 1745959792
  4. 1745959792
  5. 1745959791
  6. 1745959791
  7. 1745959791
  8. 1745959791
  9. 1745959791
  10. 1745959791
  11. 1745959791
  12. 1745959791
  13. 1745959791
  14. 1745959791
  15. 1745959792
  16. 1745959792
  17. 1745959791
  18. 1745959792
  19. 1745959791
  20. 1745959792
  21. 1745959791
  22. 1745959791
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
190,399KM
VIN KNAHU8A39E7035792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 190,399 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Kia Rondo EX | Roomy, Efficient, and Family-Ready | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers

Discover the ideal combination of comfort, practicality, and modern features with the 2014 Kia Rondo EX! This compact multi-purpose vehicle is perfect for families or active lifestyles, offering a spacious interior, excellent fuel economy, and advanced tech — all wrapped in a sleek, urban-friendly design.

✅ Key Features:

Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder – Delivers reliable performance with great fuel efficiency for daily driving and road trips
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic – Smooth gear transitions for a refined driving experience
Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive – Ideal for city handling and optimized fuel economy
Cab: 4-Door Hatchback/Wagon – Flexible seating with a spacious interior and cargo-friendly layout

Technology:

  • Touchscreen Infotainment System

  • Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity

  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls

  • Rearview Camera for easy reversing and parking

Safety Features:

  • ABS (Anti-lock Braking System)

  • Electronic Stability Control

  • Multiple Airbags

  • Child Safety Locks and LATCH System

Fuel Efficiency: Excellent MPG – Great for commuting, errands, or family road trips
Comfort:

  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

  • Heated Front Seats

  • Power Adjustable Driver Seat

  • Keyless Entry and Push-Button Start

With its smart design, generous interior space, and thoughtful features, the 2014 Kia Rondo EX is the perfect vehicle for those who need utility and comfort in a stylish, compact package.

 

💰 Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee.

JCDC MOTORS.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2015 RAM 2500 Power Wagon for sale in Cobourg, ON
2015 RAM 2500 Power Wagon 290,828 KM $17,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD CREW CAB 128.3
2017 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD CREW CAB 128.3" LT 130,486 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr HB Auto GL for sale in Cobourg, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr HB Auto GL 233,351 KM $6,499 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2014 Kia Rondo