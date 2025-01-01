Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-theme-font: major-fareast;>Q</span></strong><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>uality Used Cars – Drive Home a Great Deal Today!</span></strong></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Looking for a dependable, affordable pre-owned vehicle? Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter, a spacious family ride, or a rugged truck, we have options to fit your needs and budget.</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> Well-maintained & road-ready<br /></span><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> Competitive pricing & financing available<br /></span><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> Trusted brands & models</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Don’t miss out on these great deals!</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Want more details on this specific vehicle?<br />Give us a call 905-269-5995</span></p><p><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Selling Dealer: Stewart Auto Hub Inc</span></strong></p><p><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee</span></strong></p>

2014 Kia Sorento

233,276 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Kia Sorento

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12905546

2014 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1756263776748
  2. 1756263777287
  3. 1756263777730
  4. 1756263778201
  5. 1756263778678
  6. 1756263779137
  7. 1756263779600
  8. 1756263780034
  9. 1756263780548
  10. 1756263780992
  11. 1756263781412
  12. 1756263781860
  13. 1756263782324
  14. 1756263782790
  15. 1756263783264
  16. 1756263783739
  17. 1756263784202
  18. 1756263784648
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
233,276KM
Good Condition
VIN 5XYKTCA60EG524383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 233,276 KM

Vehicle Description

Quality Used Cars – Drive Home a Great Deal Today!

Looking for a dependable, affordable pre-owned vehicle? Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter, a spacious family ride, or a rugged truck, we have options to fit your needs and budget.

✅ Well-maintained & road-ready
✅ Competitive pricing & financing available
✅ Trusted brands & models

Don’t miss out on these great deals!

Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Give us a call 905-269-5995

Selling Dealer: Stewart Auto Hub Inc

Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring 4dr Wgn Auto for sale in Cobourg, ON
2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring 4dr Wgn Auto 234,629 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Corolla S for sale in Cobourg, ON
2016 Toyota Corolla S 213,233 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Sorento LX for sale in Cobourg, ON
2014 Kia Sorento LX 233,276 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2014 Kia Sorento