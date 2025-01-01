$8,499+ taxes & licensing
2014 Kia Soul
SX
Location
JC&DC Motors
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
289-252-1583
Certified
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,318 KM
Vehicle Description
JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough!
Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Call or Text Tara 613-403-0576
*Available at our Peterborough Location*
✅ Sold Certified
✅ Extended Warranty Avaialble
✅ Financing Available
*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*
Vehicle Features
