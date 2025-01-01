2014 Kia Soul

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px 0px 10.6667px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; color: windowtext; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 20.925px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; font-weight: bold; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=auto>JC&DC MOTORS</span><span class=TextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; color: windowtext; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 20.925px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=auto><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>offers a</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>wide assortment of high quality </span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>pre-owned</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> vehicles at the most affordable prices.</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> Visit us today in Cob</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>ourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough!</span></span><span class=EOP SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 20.925px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; color: windowtext; data-ccp-props={}> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; color: windowtext; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 20.925px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=auto>Want more details on this specific vehicle?</span><span class=LineBreakBlob BlobObject DragDrop SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 20.925px; font-family: WordVisiCarriageReturn_MSFontService, Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; color: windowtext;><span class=SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; white-space: pre !important;> </span><br class=SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; white-space: pre !important; /></span><span class=TextRun Underlined SCXW4958246 BCX8 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; color: windowtext; font-size: 12pt; text-decoration-line: underline; line-height: 20.925px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=auto><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>Call or Text Tara 613-403-0576</span></span><span class=EOP SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 20.925px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; color: windowtext; data-ccp-props={> </span></p><p class=Paragraph SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=EOP SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 20.925px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; color: windowtext; data-ccp-props={>*Available at our Peterborough Location*</span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px 0px 10.6667px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 24.4125px; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji_EmbeddedFont, Segoe UI Emoji_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none>✅</span><span class=TextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 20.925px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none> Sold Certified </span><span class=LineBreakBlob BlobObject DragDrop SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 20.925px; font-family: WordVisiCarriageReturn_MSFontService, Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif;><span class=SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; white-space: pre !important;> </span><br class=SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; white-space: pre !important; /></span><span class=TextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 24.4125px; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji_EmbeddedFont, Segoe UI Emoji_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none>✅</span><span class=TextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 20.925px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none> Extended Warranty Avaialble</span><span class=LineBreakBlob BlobObject DragDrop SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 20.925px; font-family: WordVisiCarriageReturn_MSFontService, Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif;><span class=SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; white-space: pre !important;> </span><br class=SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; white-space: pre !important; /></span><span class=TextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 24.4125px; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji_EmbeddedFont, Segoe UI Emoji_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none>✅</span><span class=TextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 20.925px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=none> Financing Available</span><span class=EOP SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 20.925px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; data-ccp-props={}> </span></p></div><div class=OutlineElement Ltr SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; clear: both; cursor: text; overflow: visible; position: relative; direction: ltr; font-family: Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web, Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><p class=Paragraph SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 16px 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; overflow-wrap: break-word; vertical-align: baseline; font-kerning: none; background-color: transparent; color: windowtext;><span class=TextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 lang=EN-US style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; color: windowtext; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 20.925px; font-family: Arial, Arial_EmbeddedFont, Arial_MSFontService, sans-serif; xml:lang=EN-US data-contrast=auto><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>*</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>Price excludes taxes and licensing fee</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>s</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;>*</span><span class=NormalTextRun SCXW4958246 BCX8 style=-webkit-user-drag: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; user-select: text;> </span></span></p></div>

2014 Kia Soul

141,318 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Kia Soul

SX

Watch This Vehicle
13126658

2014 Kia Soul

SX

Location

JC&DC Motors

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

289-252-1583

  1. 1761867442
  2. 1761867442
  3. 1761867441
  4. 1761867442
  5. 1761867442
  6. 1761867442
  7. 1761867441
  8. 1761867441
  9. 1761867442
  10. 1761867442
  11. 1761867442
  12. 1761867442
  13. 1761867442
  14. 1761867442
  15. 1761867442
  16. 1761867442
  17. 1761867442
  18. 1761867441
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,318KM
VIN KNDJX3A53E7077357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,318 KM

Vehicle Description

JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough! 

Want more details on this specific vehicle? 
Call or Text Tara 613-403-0576 

*Available at our Peterborough Location*

✅ Sold Certified  
✅ Extended Warranty Avaialble 
✅ Financing Available 

*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees* 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JC&DC Motors

Used 2012 Chevrolet Orlando 1LT for sale in Cobourg, ON
2012 Chevrolet Orlando 1LT 127,884 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i w/Limited Pkg for sale in Cobourg, ON
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i w/Limited Pkg 259,888 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT for sale in Cobourg, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT 179,421 KM SOLD

Email JC&DC Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JC&DC Motors

JC&DC Motors

JC&DC Motors

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

289-252-XXXX

(click to show)

289-252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing>

JC&DC Motors

289-252-1583

2014 Kia Soul